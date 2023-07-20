Aging & Style
Operation Wildlife takes in 89 animals following significant storm

By Greg Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The power is back on for almost everyone, but cleanup from last week’s storm continues for a lot of people -- and animals, too.

“We get 20 to 30 animals every day into the facility,” said Operation Wildlife volunteer Gary Crain.

On Monday, the workers at Operation Wildlife in Linwood, Kansas, said that number nearly tripled.

The organization posted on social media, saying they had taken in 89 animals in the days after the storm. It injured animals of all types and ages.

UPDATE!!! THE PANTRY IS FULL, THE PANTRY IS FULL! Oh my gosh folks - you're generosity is amazing! Thank you so much...

Posted by Operation Wildlife on Monday, July 17, 2023

“The baby squirrels, we’ve probably had 25 or 30 of those that have come in,” said Crain.

As the group works to get these animals back in the wild, their food pantry is taking a hit.

“Excessive amount of animals all at once -- that was the problem. If we could spread it out a little bit, it would be so much easier,” said Crain.

After a plea for help to the public, the community answered.

They’ve received a large amount of food products, so much that their pantry is now completely full.

“We are getting a lot of that stuff in,” Crain said. “That’s kind of filling us up right now. But, we never get too much fruits and vegetables.”

The group could also use financial donations, either money or gift cards from Walmart or grocery stores.

“With all these raptors that have been coming in -- the big guys are coming in from getting blown around -- that’s about $5,000 a month that we spend on mice and rats and food for those guys,” said Crain.

Those wanting to donate in any capacity can reach out to Operation Wildlife on Facebook.

