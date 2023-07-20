Aging & Style
Nonprofit provides backpacks, school supplies hundreds of military families

Nonprofit Operation Homefront provided more than 300 backpacks of school supplies to military families in their annual back-to-school drive.(Operation Homefront)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 300 children from military families are more prepared to go back to school thanks to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit which aims to support military families.

The non profit provided backpacks full of school supplies to military children Wednesday evening at the Whiteman Air Force Base.

Research indicates military families are heavily affected by issues like inflation. Paired with frequent deployments and changes in bases, and it can take a toll on military families, the nonprofit said.

This year, Operation Homefront plans to distribute its 550,000th backpack, saving families an estimated $60 million, in their 16 years of back-to-school drives.

