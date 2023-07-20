Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged in hoax threat at Ford Claycomo plant pleads not guilty in court appearance

Zachariah A. Peterson.
Zachariah A. Peterson.(Via the Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 19-year-old charged with making a terroristic threat against a Ford plant entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday morning.

Zachariah Peterson appeared in court for an arraignment hearing the day after being charged with felony.

The Clay County prosecuting attorney announced on Wednesday that Peterson was charged in connection with the incident at the Claycomo Ford plant that led to the evacuation of the facility.

A probable cause document indicated that Peterson claimed to have “an AK-47 and a pound of C4 strapped to his chest because he was tired of being worked like a slave and his hours were getting cut.” He also “stated he wanted the plant to be evacuated and everyone to go home for the night.”

Peterson was arrested at his home in Independence and booked on a $150,000 bond.

The range of punishment for his charge is up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and a fine of up to $10,000.

A bond reduction hearing has been set for Peterson at the Clay County Courthouse on July 25.

WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

Latest News

FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Catch Up Quick: 19-year-old has been charged following threat toward Ford plant
File - The scene in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Charges filed, victim who died identified following attack in KCK on Tuesday
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash that left one person dead on July...
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney