Man charged in hoax threat at Ford Claycomo plant pleads not guilty in court appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 19-year-old charged with making a terroristic threat against a Ford plant entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday morning.

Zachariah Peterson appeared in court for an arraignment hearing the day after being charged with felony.

The Clay County prosecuting attorney announced on Wednesday that Peterson was charged in connection with the incident at the Claycomo Ford plant that led to the evacuation of the facility.

A probable cause document indicated that Peterson claimed to have “an AK-47 and a pound of C4 strapped to his chest because he was tired of being worked like a slave and his hours were getting cut.” He also “stated he wanted the plant to be evacuated and everyone to go home for the night.”

Peterson was arrested at his home in Independence and booked on a $150,000 bond.

The range of punishment for his charge is up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and a fine of up to $10,000.

A bond reduction hearing has been set for Peterson at the Clay County Courthouse on July 25.

