Local MLB Draft picks make it official

Local names put pen to paper
Wichita State's Brock Rodden during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022...
Wichita State's Brock Rodden during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft, several local names at both the collegiate and high school levels have made it official with major league teams.

Draft analysts rated this year’s MLB draft as the best in more than a decade and it was loaded with talent due to the five-round draft in the COVID-affected 2020 season that caused many high school prospects to chose the college route instead of going professional as they planned to originally.

READ MORE: Mizzou hires first Black baseball coach in SEC history

The following picks have signed with their MLB teams following the 2023 MLB Draft:

RoundPickPositionNameTeamSchoolSigning BonusSlot Value
250SSNazzan ZanetelloBoston Red SoxChristian Brothers College High School (MO)-$1.70 million
4C135RHPAustin TroesserNew York MetsUniversity of Missouri (MO)$350.00k$478.20k
5142OFSpencer NivensKansas City RoyalsMissouri State University (MO)$472.50k$446.70k
5160SSBrock RoddenSeattle MarinersWichita State University (KS)-$374.40k
7201RHPIzack TigerTexas RangersButler County Community College (KS)$180.00k$265.50k
7214SSNick GoodwinToronto Blue JaysKansas State University (KS)$236.20k$238.70k
7223RHPJake EddingtonPhiladelphia PhilliesMissouri State University (MO)$222.50k$222.90k
9260RHPHayden MintonDetroit TigersMissouri State University (MO)$162.50k$182.60k
10299RHPZach FranklinChicago White SoxUniversity of Missouri (MO)$10.00k$167.60k
12363RHPChandler MurphyTampa Bay RaysUniversity of Missouri (MO)$150.00k-
123692BBrady DayAtlanta BravesKansas State University (KS)--
144063BLuke MannOakland A’sUniversity of Missouri (MO)$50.00k-
15449RHPCarlton PerkinsChicago White SoxCowley County Community College (KS)$150.00k-
19583RHPCasey StewardPhiladelphia PhilliesWashburn University (KS)$150.00k-
20597OFAshton LarsonMinnesota TwinsSaint Thomas Aquinas High School (KS)--

READ MORE: Royals put pen to paper with 2023 MLB Draft picks

At the conclusion of the draft, several names signed with teams as Undrafted Free Agents:

NamePositionTeamSchool
Rorik MaltrudRHPCleveland GuardiansUniversity of Missouri (MO)
Collin BaumgarterRHPColorado RockiesUniversity of Kansas (KS)
Noah BarberOFKansas City Royals Blue Valley North High School (KS)
Cole ElvisCMinnesota TwinsUniversity of Kansas (KS)
German FajardoRHPSeattle MarinersKansas State University (KS)

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS HERE

