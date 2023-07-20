Local MLB Draft picks make it official

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft, several local names at both the collegiate and high school levels have made it official with major league teams.

Draft analysts rated this year’s MLB draft as the best in more than a decade and it was loaded with talent due to the five-round draft in the COVID-affected 2020 season that caused many high school prospects to chose the college route instead of going professional as they planned to originally.

READ MORE: Mizzou hires first Black baseball coach in SEC history

The following picks have signed with their MLB teams following the 2023 MLB Draft:

Round Pick Position Name Team School Signing Bonus Slot Value 2 50 SS Nazzan Zanetello Boston Red Sox Christian Brothers College High School (MO) - $1.70 million 4C 135 RHP Austin Troesser New York Mets University of Missouri (MO) $350.00k $478.20k 5 142 OF Spencer Nivens Kansas City Royals Missouri State University (MO) $472.50k $446.70k 5 160 SS Brock Rodden Seattle Mariners Wichita State University (KS) - $374.40k 7 201 RHP Izack Tiger Texas Rangers Butler County Community College (KS) $180.00k $265.50k 7 214 SS Nick Goodwin Toronto Blue Jays Kansas State University (KS) $236.20k $238.70k 7 223 RHP Jake Eddington Philadelphia Phillies Missouri State University (MO) $222.50k $222.90k 9 260 RHP Hayden Minton Detroit Tigers Missouri State University (MO) $162.50k $182.60k 10 299 RHP Zach Franklin Chicago White Sox University of Missouri (MO) $10.00k $167.60k 12 363 RHP Chandler Murphy Tampa Bay Rays University of Missouri (MO) $150.00k - 12 369 2B Brady Day Atlanta Braves Kansas State University (KS) - - 14 406 3B Luke Mann Oakland A’s University of Missouri (MO) $50.00k - 15 449 RHP Carlton Perkins Chicago White Sox Cowley County Community College (KS) $150.00k - 19 583 RHP Casey Steward Philadelphia Phillies Washburn University (KS) $150.00k - 20 597 OF Ashton Larson Minnesota Twins Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (KS) - -

READ MORE: Royals put pen to paper with 2023 MLB Draft picks

At the conclusion of the draft, several names signed with teams as Undrafted Free Agents:

Name Position Team School Rorik Maltrud RHP Cleveland Guardians University of Missouri (MO) Collin Baumgarter RHP Colorado Rockies University of Kansas (KS) Noah Barber OF Kansas City Royals Blue Valley North High School (KS) Cole Elvis C Minnesota Twins University of Kansas (KS) German Fajardo RHP Seattle Mariners Kansas State University (KS)

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS HERE

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.