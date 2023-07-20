Local MLB Draft picks make it official
Local names put pen to paper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft, several local names at both the collegiate and high school levels have made it official with major league teams.
Draft analysts rated this year’s MLB draft as the best in more than a decade and it was loaded with talent due to the five-round draft in the COVID-affected 2020 season that caused many high school prospects to chose the college route instead of going professional as they planned to originally.
The following picks have signed with their MLB teams following the 2023 MLB Draft:
|Round
|Pick
|Position
|Name
|Team
|School
|Signing Bonus
|Slot Value
|2
|50
|SS
|Nazzan Zanetello
|Boston Red Sox
|Christian Brothers College High School (MO)
|-
|$1.70 million
|4C
|135
|RHP
|Austin Troesser
|New York Mets
|University of Missouri (MO)
|$350.00k
|$478.20k
|5
|142
|OF
|Spencer Nivens
|Kansas City Royals
|Missouri State University (MO)
|$472.50k
|$446.70k
|5
|160
|SS
|Brock Rodden
|Seattle Mariners
|Wichita State University (KS)
|-
|$374.40k
|7
|201
|RHP
|Izack Tiger
|Texas Rangers
|Butler County Community College (KS)
|$180.00k
|$265.50k
|7
|214
|SS
|Nick Goodwin
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Kansas State University (KS)
|$236.20k
|$238.70k
|7
|223
|RHP
|Jake Eddington
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Missouri State University (MO)
|$222.50k
|$222.90k
|9
|260
|RHP
|Hayden Minton
|Detroit Tigers
|Missouri State University (MO)
|$162.50k
|$182.60k
|10
|299
|RHP
|Zach Franklin
|Chicago White Sox
|University of Missouri (MO)
|$10.00k
|$167.60k
|12
|363
|RHP
|Chandler Murphy
|Tampa Bay Rays
|University of Missouri (MO)
|$150.00k
|-
|12
|369
|2B
|Brady Day
|Atlanta Braves
|Kansas State University (KS)
|-
|-
|14
|406
|3B
|Luke Mann
|Oakland A’s
|University of Missouri (MO)
|$50.00k
|-
|15
|449
|RHP
|Carlton Perkins
|Chicago White Sox
|Cowley County Community College (KS)
|$150.00k
|-
|19
|583
|RHP
|Casey Steward
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Washburn University (KS)
|$150.00k
|-
|20
|597
|OF
|Ashton Larson
|Minnesota Twins
|Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (KS)
|-
|-
At the conclusion of the draft, several names signed with teams as Undrafted Free Agents:
|Name
|Position
|Team
|School
|Rorik Maltrud
|RHP
|Cleveland Guardians
|University of Missouri (MO)
|Collin Baumgarter
|RHP
|Colorado Rockies
|University of Kansas (KS)
|Noah Barber
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|Blue Valley North High School (KS)
|Cole Elvis
|C
|Minnesota Twins
|University of Kansas (KS)
|German Fajardo
|RHP
|Seattle Mariners
|Kansas State University (KS)
