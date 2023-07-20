Leavenworth man sentenced to one year probation for stealing coins from laundry machines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charles Norman, 41, was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation for using pliers and a stick to steal coins from laundry machines.

Norman pleaded guilty on one charge of attempted residential burglary, and entered a plea as guilty.

Over the last two weeks, police were notified that someone was breaking into laundry rooms in apartment buildings and using pliers to open the change boxed on the machines. After a June 30 complaint of burglary from a Leavenworth apartment complex employee, police placed a camera in the hallway of the apartment building and captured Norman breaking into one of the laundry rooms.

Police identified the 41-year-old from the surveillance footage as the suspect who also burglarized the facility on June 29.

An employee said the coin box lid was removed by pliers or by a flathead screwdriver. Then, Norman inserted a stick coated with a tar-like substance inside of the box to retrieve the coins.

“A crime is a crime, and this is a crime,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “People make a living on these machines, and people can’t be allowed just to do this. We must do what we can to deter this behavior and hopefully, with supervision, help the person.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.