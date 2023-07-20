Lawsuits: Let KCMO neighborhood associations clean properties, stick hedge funds with bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New lawsuits asked the court on Thursday to allow neighborhood associations to clean up and renovate blighted properties and then stick out-of-state hedge funds with the bill.

The properties in question were located on the east side of town where out-of-town speculators have purchased affordable housing. They have sat vacant and become dumping grounds.

“We aren’t going to stand for this anymore. We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to stand for it anymore,” said Diana Graham with Lykins Neighborhood Association.

One target is Whitestone and Company out of Colorado. Its website touted “purposeful diversification into single-family rental homes. KCTV5 reached out to the hedge fund and its attorney for comment but has not heard back.

“They tout this as quality affordable rental housing. Do you see quality affordable housing behind us? Not at all,” said attorney Alissa Canady.

Canady stood before overflowing dumpsters with trash flowing on the ground. Nearby apartments have been boarded up. Her point was clear — this could be affordable housing in a city that desperately needs it.

The lawsuit asked the judge to consider the properties essentially abandoned property and asks for temporary possession.

