Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCTV5 Cares: Local foundation wants to help you ‘grow your giving’

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If we told you it was possible to give more to charity and others in need while also making your taxes as easier at the same time, would you want to know more? Jillian sits down with Debbie Wilkerson from the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation to learn how they’re helping people right here in the Metro give more back to our community.  KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season

Latest News

If we told you it was possible to give more to charity and others in need while also making...
KCTV5 Cares: Local foundation wants to help you ‘grow your giving’
More than 1,000 professional pickleball athletes will soon head to Kansas City to compete in...
Professional pickleball tournament headed to Overland Park
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
St. Luke’s newborns kick off start of the Women’s World Cup
Nonprofit Operation Homefront provided more than 300 backpacks of school supplies to military...
Nonprofit provides backpacks, school supplies hundreds of military families