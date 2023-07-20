KCTV5 Cares: Local foundation wants to help you ‘grow your giving’

If we told you it was possible to give more to charity and others in need while also making your taxes as easier at the same time, would you want to know more? Jillian sits down with Debbie Wilkerson from the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation to learn how they’re helping people right here in the Metro give more back to our community. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

