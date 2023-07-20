Aging & Style
KCFD: Search for a sinking SUV in the Missouri River

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Fire crews are on the search for an SUV in the Missouri River Thursday morning.

At 6 a.m. a passerby called in what they say was a gray-colored SUV slowly submerging into the river off Choteau Bridge, southbound.

Emergency crews have a drone up searching for signs of anything matching that description in the water. There is no word if anyone was in the vehicle but of course, crews are looking.

In addition to drones, authorities have a command set up at the Front Street ramp with search boats going into the water.

KCTV5 has multiple crews en route to the scene and will update on air and online as information becomes available.

