It’s Your Health: Are Weight Loss Injectables Right for You?

If the summer months make you uncomfortable to be in a swimsuit, you are not alone. More than 1/3 of adults or 78.6 million people are obese - and there are medical professionals in our area who are helping folks looking to get healthier with short term and long term solutions. KCTV5′s Carolyn Long sat down with a board certified bariatrics surgeon who works with your specific needs and health history.

