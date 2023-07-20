Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

It’s Your Health: Are Weight Loss Injectables Right for You?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If the summer months make you uncomfortable to be in a swimsuit, you are not alone. More than 1/3 of adults or 78.6 million people are obese - and there are medical professionals in our area who are helping folks looking to get healthier with short term and long term solutions. KCTV5′s Carolyn Long sat down with a board certified bariatrics surgeon who works with your specific needs and health history.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season

Latest News

If the summer months make you uncomfortable to be in a swimsuit, you are not alone. More than...
It's Your Health: Are Weightloss Injectables Right for You?
Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to talk about new laws that are changing...
Why are retirement taxes changing so rapidly?
Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to talk about new laws that are changing...
Why are retirement taxes changing so rapidly?
If we told you it was possible to give more to charity and others in need while also making...
KCTV5 Cares: Local foundation wants to help you ‘grow your giving’