Homeless man attacks elderly couple in Lawrence, leaves community on edge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Another violent attack by a homeless person in Lawrence, Kansas, has left the community on edge.

The attack happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

At that time, a 72-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were walking near the levee when a man began chasing them from inside the city’s homeless camp while carrying an ax.

The couple proceeded to run away from the man and went to N. 2nd Street for help.

Police were able to identify the man as 32-year-old Brandon Snow. He was located, arrested and charged with felony assault. He has since been released from jail and is back at the campsite. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 22.

KCTV5 News spoke with one of the victims off-camera. The person said they are both OK, but they are very traumatized.

Just feet away from the campsite is Johnny’s Tavern. The owner said he’s had it with incidents like this one.

“Unfortunately, I’m kind of getting numb to it,” said Rick Renfro, the owner. “On average over the last three months, the Lawrence Police Department, fire department and medical staff have been over here five times a day, every day, taking care of overdoses and violence problems.”

Under city ordinance, there is supposed to be onsite support at the campsite. Renfro said that would be helpful, as that is not the case currently.

“I’d like to see the city invest money in personnel that are social workers that can go out and meet with these people one-on-one,” Renfro said.

