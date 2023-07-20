Aging & Style
Here’s what you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and its KC connections

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a big day in the world of women’s sports as 32 teams begin to battle it out on the pitch in hopes of taking home the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023 Trophy. The tournament is now officially underway in New Zealand and Australia so Jillian has everything you need to know about what you can expect over the next few weeks. Watch this to catch her breakdown of what the USWNT is up against, a closer look at some of the players on this year’s roster and how Kansas City has deep ties to the team.

