FORECAST: Thursday will start muggy, but not end that way

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder could return for some overnight. Most of the rain we get will be light, with showers tapering off before sunrise on Thursday. A dry cold front will come through, which will lead to a much more comfortable feel to the air by the afternoon. What may start out as a muggy Thursday will not end that way. Another disturbance could bring scattered showers and storms back to the area very early Friday, but most of the rain should miss us to the south. Our weekend is looking great with plenty of sunshine and slim chances for rain. Temperatures will also be somewhat cooler than normal before a big surge of heat returns next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

