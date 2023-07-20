FORECAST: Severe storm activity finally settles down but extreme heat lurks just around the corner

Aging & Style
Severe storm activity finally settles down but extreme heat lurks just around the corner
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A front remains over the central plains this morning and is expected to drop south and transition east throughout the day. This will allow for scattered showers to remain through the morning, but fade away by lunchtime. A few isolated showers throughout the next few days will be common, including for the weekend, but no severe weather is expected, and what wet weather we do see should be rather isolated. Temperatures today are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes ranging between 90° and 93°.

ROYALS FIRST PITCH FORECAST
ROYALS FIRST PITCH FORECAST(KCTV 5)

The temperatures are expected to fall for Friday to the lower 80s with very little heat index involved in the afternoon. By the time we approach the weekend, temperatures will rise back to seasonal along with feel-like temperatures 2° to 5° above the actual air temperature. This means outdoor activities should be good to go if you’re heading out to the lake or hanging out closer to home. Just remember to stay cool and hydrated.

HEAT INDEX FORECAST
HEAT INDEX FORECAST(KCTV 5)

However, as we move into next week, a massive ridge of warm upper-level air develops from the west and transfers into the central plains. This will ignite a major temperature increase into the mid-next week. By Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will flirt between 94° and 97°. By Wednesday, temperatures will range between 95° and 100°. Feel like temperatures are expected between 100° and 105° both days. This is where we are calling for a weather alert. This may lead to heat advisories or potentially excessive heat warnings if we could hold to higher heat index values. Please limit outdoor activities, especially during the afternoon during these days. Temperatures fall slightly to the lower 90s to the end of the week but overall remain above average.

