First responders report small plane crash in cornfield east of Kearney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries are unknown after a plane crashed just east of Kearney on Thursday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.

Editor’s Note: This a breaking news story and will be updated.

