Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women’s World Cup
The power is back on for almost everyone, but cleanup from last week’s storm continues for a...
Operation Wildlife takes in 89 animals following significant storm
Stephanie Perez went into surgery Wednesday night after being attacked in the Argentine...
Woman stabbed in KCK receives outpouring of support, kindness