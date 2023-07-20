Evergy rate increase called ‘unjust and unreasonable,’ Kansas group files motion to dismiss

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On July 19, the Kansas Industrial Consumers Group & Kansans for Lower Electric Rates filed a motion to dismiss Evergy’s rate increase request.

According to KIC, Evergy is earning enough money as-is to cover its business expenses and does not need to implement a rate increase. The even bigger problem, however, is what the rate increase will be used to fund.

If the profits from the rate increase were going toward infrastructure improvements or operating costs, then the thousands of customers who were without power for several days last weekend might be able to take heart that their higher monthly bills will be paying for the prevention of future outages.

Instead, the rate increases are primarily for Evergy’s Return on Equity (ROE), meaning customers are paying more per month on energy so that Evergy’s shareholders get paid more. This, KIC says, is “unjust and unreasonable.”

What is Return on Equity?

According to Investopedia, Return on Equity (ROE) is “a measure of financial performance calculated by dividing net income by shareholders’ equity.” If a company has a 10% ROE, this means that every $1 a shareholder puts into that company has a 10% return, so putting in $1 would earn a shareholder back $1.10. Currently, Evergy’s ROE is 9.3%, but its plan is to increase that to 10.25% with the Kansas rate increase.

The ROE only increases if Evergy intentionally allocates money towards it. If Evergy were to take the extra money it earns from the rate increase and put it towards infrastructure improvements or increasing its employees’ salaries, then the ROE would not increase.

Why is Evergy increasing rates?

In order to clarify the company’s motivations, KCTV5 asked Evergy the following:

To verify that the profit from the Kansas rate increase will only be going towards ROE and depreciation (as KIC claims in their motion to dismiss), as opposed to going towards infrastructure or operations improvements.

Evergy’s rationale for increasing its ROE from 9.3% to 10.25%.

How increasing Evergy’s ROE benefit will the average customer.

How customers can have confidence in the quality of Evergy’s services if the rate increases are not paying for infrastructure improvements. Particularly after last weekend’s storms resulted in thousands of customers losing power for days.

Evergy declined to comment on any of the questions, stating that “the issues KIC raises in its filing are reviewed and ultimately decided as part of the rate case process.”

However, the answers can be found in Evergy’s official filing with the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) under Docket 23-EKCE-775-RTS.

In the direct testimony from Evergy’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kirkland Andrews explains Evergy’s rationale for increasing its ROE from 9.3% to 10.25%.

“The request for an ROE of 10.25 percent... seeks to balance the objectives of affordability and regional rate competitiveness with the need to fairly and adequately compensate our shareholders for their investment in the Companies...” Andrews said.

Essentially, Evergy wants to stay affordable for its customers but would also like to pay more money to Evergy’s shareholders. This could be accomplished by cutting business costs and therefore leaving more money free for shareholders. Instead, Evergy is proceeding with a rate increase to keep its investors “fairly and adequately” compensated.

Indirectly, this may benefit the customer since Evergy maintaining its “access to capital [enables] the essential investments necessary to serve [its] customers well,” Andrews included in his testimony. Simply put, large companies like Evergy depend on investors who, in return, expect to be well-paid.

What Now?

KIC and Kansans for Lower Electric Rates President Jim Zakoura said that not only is the rate increase itself unjust, the cost for Evergy to pursue the case with KCC falls unfairly on the shoulders of Kansas customers as well.

“We’ve asked that the KCC either dismiss this case or in the alternative, restrict crate case expenses. It’s the only logical path for consumers,” Zakoura said.

For the public, there is only one hearing left where Evergy customers can learn more about the rate increases and leave in-person comments. The final hearing will take place on July 29 in Wichita.

Otherwise, customers can leave comments until September 29 by using this link, mailing a letter to the KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling (785) 271-3140.

