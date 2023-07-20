Aging & Style
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce breaks another record
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For four straight seasons now, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has been named to the Madden NFL video game.

Kelce landing in the “99 Club” for EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 24″ video game breaks the record for the tight end with the most appearances in the exclusive club in Madden history.

“Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play the game,” Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said in a Madden promo announcing Kelce’s rating.

READ MORE: ‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason

Kansas City’s own is coming off an All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning season paired with his seventh consecutive season with 1,000 yards receiving and became the fifth tight end to hit the 10,000 career receiving yards mark.

Creed Humphrey also received a 90 rating and Chris Jones came in at a 95 with an announcement from QB1 Patrick Mahomes expected to come toward the end of the week.

READ MORE: ‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC

