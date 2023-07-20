Charges filed, victim who died identified following attack in KCK on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed and the victim who died has been identified following a bizarre chain of events in KCK on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, 32-year-old John McGriff of KCK has been identified as the suspect in a stabbing and homicide that happened in the Argentine neighborhood yesterday.

McGriff is still in the hospital and is in critical condition. According to our previous reporting, officers found him at a senior living property near 37th and Strong Avenue. They told him to drop a knife he was holding, but he refused to and moved closer to officers. At that point, two officers shot him.

Despite his ongoing hospitalization, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged McGriff with:

Aggravated battery

Mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

The man who was fatally stabbed yesterday was McGriff’s father. He has been identified now as 72-year-old Samuel McGriff. An employee at the senior living property in the 37000 block of Strong was the one who found the elderly man’s body.

The police said John McGriff and his father lived together. They also said that McGriff has been identified as the suspect in his father’s death.

Charges in the homicide are “expected to be forthcoming,” the police department said.

The woman who was stabbed, identified by police only as a 46-year-old woman, is still in the hospital. Police said she is in serious, but stable, condition. A GoFundMe has been created, as well.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved part of this.

The KCKPD is still investigating the homicide and stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

