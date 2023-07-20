Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

After toddler left alone in room with loaded handgun shoots himself, man gets 2 years probation

FILE — Andrew Orser was sentenced to two years probation after being convicted of child...
FILE — Andrew Orser was sentenced to two years probation after being convicted of child endangerment.(KTVF)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man convicted in an incident of a toddler accidentally shooting himself has received his sentence.

Andrew Orser of Leavenworth, Kansas, was ordered to two years probation after he was convicted of three counts of child endangerment, and single counts of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Court records indicated that in November 2022, Orser was left with a child at his house after the boy’s mother and stepfather dropped him off.

Orser set PawPatrol on the living room TV and left the boy unattended, going into his bedroom to watch a movie. He had left his loaded handgun on the floor below an end table in the living room.

A short time later while in his bedroom, Orser heard a loud noise and then crying. When he returned to the living room, he found the boy had shot himself in the stomach.

The child survived the shooting.

When investigators arrived at the residence, they found marijuana, a bong, hemp rolling papers, torches and a grinder in the home’s living room, documents stated.

“Regardless of your feelings about guns, your number one responsibility as a parent is the safety of your child. Not being a responsible parent and gun owner is not excusable,” Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson said. “We worked with the family to best benefit the child while resolving this case.”

Orser was ordered to serve probation of 24 months.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File - The scene in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Charges filed, victim who died identified following attack in KCK on Tuesday

Latest News

Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
Saint Luke's Littlest Recruits Celebrate the Kick Off of the Women’s World Cup
The program allows donated school supplies to make up for as much as $100 in fines and/or...
Shawnee’s ‘School Supplies for Fines’ incentivizes paying violation fees
FILE — The plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.
First responders report small plane crash in cornfield east of Kearney
Nonprofit Operation Homefront provided more than 300 backpacks of school supplies to military...
Nonprofit provides backpacks, school supplies hundreds of military families