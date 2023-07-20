After toddler left alone in room with loaded handgun shoots himself, man gets 2 years probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man convicted in an incident of a toddler accidentally shooting himself has received his sentence.

Andrew Orser of Leavenworth, Kansas, was ordered to two years probation after he was convicted of three counts of child endangerment, and single counts of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Court records indicated that in November 2022, Orser was left with a child at his house after the boy’s mother and stepfather dropped him off.

Orser set PawPatrol on the living room TV and left the boy unattended, going into his bedroom to watch a movie. He had left his loaded handgun on the floor below an end table in the living room.

A short time later while in his bedroom, Orser heard a loud noise and then crying. When he returned to the living room, he found the boy had shot himself in the stomach.

The child survived the shooting.

When investigators arrived at the residence, they found marijuana, a bong, hemp rolling papers, torches and a grinder in the home’s living room, documents stated.

“Regardless of your feelings about guns, your number one responsibility as a parent is the safety of your child. Not being a responsible parent and gun owner is not excusable,” Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson said. “We worked with the family to best benefit the child while resolving this case.”

Orser was ordered to serve probation of 24 months.

