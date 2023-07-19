Two KC metro cities rank ‘top 50 best places to live for families’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a list compiled by Fortune, Olathe, Kansas, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri, ranked as their state’s top city to live in for families. In fact, both cities ranked in the top 20.

Lee’s Summit, Missouri, ranked 14 out of 50, with a total “Sharecare Community Wellbeing Score” of 61. The city, located 20 miles from KCMO, has a population of 102,781 people, a median home sale price of $345,503 and a median household income of $98,308.

Olathe, Kansas, ranked 6 out of 50. Its “Sharecare Community Wellbeing Score” is 72 and has population of 145,083 people, a median home sale price of $364,956 and a median household income of $101,492.

Post-pandemic studies have shown that feelings of loneliness are on the rise for Americans and that living in a strong community can help combat those feelings. “Affordability, walkability, and a city’s well-being index” are all factors that Fortune took into account, saying they can “correlate strongly with community connectedness.”

Just under 1,900 cities were analyzed and the ones that rose to the top of the ranking scored well on the previously mentioned factors and “assets like health care, education, and resources for seniors.”

Having local access to healthcare– both mental and physical– is more important than ever. Not only does maintaining positive mental health go hand-in-hand with maintaining physical health (and vice versa), but having the ability to receive local treatment for long-term or sudden health problems is incredibly important.

For families, educational opportunities are critical for the success of their children. According to Fortune, “about 90% of parents with school-age children looking to move in the next two years factored quality schools into their decision.”

Walkability is particularly important for older adults as they age and some lose the ability to drive. Being able to get to healthcare facilities, grocery stores and other necessities via public transit or walking can make the difference in seniors staying independent and physically healthy as well as avoiding isolation.

Read the full ranking here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.