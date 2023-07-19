Two children, one teen injured after car hits family on motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A six-year-old was hospitalized with critical injuries after a Toyota Camry struck the Mongoose BMX bicycle the child’s family was riding.

The six-year-old’s brothers, 18 and nine, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 9:35 p.m. last night, the Metro Patrol Division responded to a two-vehicle crash, one of which was a motorcycle, located at 5621 Olive St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

A white Toyota Camry struck three children riding on the back of a purple Mongoose BMX bicycle. On the bike, a six-year-old was riding the front wheel foot bars, a nine-year-old rode at the rear wheel foot bars and an 18-year-old was on the seat of the bike.

The Toyota, traveling north on Olive Street, stuck the three children. It then continued north for a short distance, puled over on the right side of the street, and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash chased the Toyota driver, who was uninjured, and detained him until police arrived. The driver was taken into custody and police are investigating impairment.

