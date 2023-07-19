Retail store employee shoved down by theft suspect, breaks arm: Overland Park police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A retail store employee suffered a broken arm after she was shoved in the back by a theft suspect running out the door, police said.
The Overland Park Police Department reported that three people seen in surveillance images were accused of aggravated battery and assault at an Overland Park retail store in the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue.
The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. on July 12.
Officers stated the store employee was “pushed from the back by one of the theft perpetrators,” causing her to fall to the ground and fracturing her right arm.
The three suspects were last seen leaving in a white Dodge sedan — possibly an Avenger — with unknown Missouri license plates.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.
