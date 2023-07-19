Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report links constipation to cognitive decline

A new study links bowel movements with the risk of Alzheimer's.
A new study links bowel movements with the risk of Alzheimer's.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s been a lot of research on long-term brain health and how it’s related to eating habits. But what about bowel habits?

It turns out they may also play a role, according to a first-of-its kind study that found a link between constipation and cognitive decline.

The research was presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

It linked chronic constipation with a 73% higher risk of subjective cognitive decline, and said people who were chronically constipated had worse cognition equal to three years of aging.

Participants in the study who had fewer of certain kinds of gut bacteria had less frequent bowel movements and worse cognitive function, the study said.

The study also found a slightly higher risk of cognitive decline in people who had bowel movements more than twice a day.

The study’s authors defined chronic constipation as having a bowel movement only every three or more days.

Chronic constipation has been linked with inflammation and mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

But the new study may shed some light on the many unanswered questions about the relationship between digestive health and long-term cognitive function.

“When one system is malfunctioning, it impacts other systems,” said Heather M. Snyder, the vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. “When that dysfunction isn’t addressed, it can create a waterfall of consequences for the rest of the body.”

Experts said people should talk to their doctor about digestive health and methods to fight constipation, such as increasing dietary fiber and drinking more water.

Other methods to improve gut health include “high-polyphenol foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains; taking fiber supplementation; drinking plenty of water every day; and having regular physical activity,” said Dong Wang, senior investigator of this study.

The Alzheimer’s Association, with help from the National Institutes of Health, said they also plan on further researching the link between gut bacteria and brain health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
street sign
Missouri woman killed after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy she was riding in

Latest News

‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason
Clay County sheriff Will Akin announced an arrest was made in connection with a threat made on...
Law enforcement announces arrest in hoax threat to Claycomo Ford plant
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
The Chiefs and Andy Reid are back on the field for the first time since mandatory minicamp last...
‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home