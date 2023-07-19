Raytown man charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Aging & Style
Christopher Roe, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown native Christopher Roe, 29, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Roe is charged with five felonies and several misdemeanors, including:

  • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers,
  • Civil Disorder,
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon,
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon,
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon,
  • Destruction of Government Property,
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building,
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
  • And Parading, Picketing and Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Roe, who was arrested Tuesday, carried a pitchfork, zip ties and duct tape to the “Stop the Steal” rally, otherwise known as the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt in Washington, D.C. When the rally concluded, Roe approached a police line with the pitchfork in hand before pushing and wrapping his arm around an officer’s arm, according to court documents.

In response, officers sprayed him with a chemical irritant and Roe retreated.

Later, Roe moved into the Upper East Terrace into the U.S. House of Representatives and roamed through the Capitol for approximately 15 minutes. When law enforcement officers attempted to remove him and other rioters from the building, Roe shoved another officer several feet back and wrapped his arm around an officer’s baton, court documents allege.

According to court documents, Roe was removed from the building but reentered through the East Rotunda Doors along with a mob and again clashed with the police.

Roe was again removed from the Capitol by law enforcement, but court documents allege he tried to enter a third time from the north side. On his third reentrance, Roe allegedly rammed a bike rack into a set of doors leading into the building ten times.

Roe is one of more than 1,069 individuals arrested in connection to these riots. More than 350 of those individuals were charges with assaulting or impeding a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

