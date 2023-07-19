Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job

Latest News

First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters