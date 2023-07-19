Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance

A 25-year-old woman went missing after calling 911 to say she saw a toddler on the side of an Alabama interstate. (WBRC, SOCIAL MEDIA, RUSSELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Hoover, Alabama, scheduled a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance.

Russell went missing after calling 911 and her family Thursday to tell them she saw a young child alone while she was driving along the interstate. She returned to her home Saturday, officials said.

Authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the search for an abductor in Russell’s disappearance. Officials have not disclosed specific details of their investigation, including plans to interview Russell and the content of their initial conversation with her.

Hoover Police Department says the investigation is a “tedious process,” WBRC reported.

Talitha Robinson-Russell released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us.”

Robinson-Russell also addressed claims that family members were seen at a Red Roof Inn while Russell was missing looking for her. She says that she received a text from someone claiming to be her daughter saying she was at the Red Roof Inn. Family members showed up, but there was no indication that she was ever there, according to her mother.

Police say they have found no evidence of a child being on the side of the road where Russell went missing.

Among new details, police say Russell went to Target and purchased snack food that was not found in her car on the side of Interstate 459.

Surveillance video from Russell’s neighborhood shows her walking alone down a sidewalk before getting to her home on Saturday.

Radio traffic indicated medics were dispatched to her home where she was responsive and talking, and took her to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
street sign
Missouri woman killed after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy she was riding in

Latest News

‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason
Clay County sheriff Will Akin announced an arrest was made in connection with a threat made on...
Law enforcement announces arrest in hoax threat to Claycomo Ford plant
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
The Chiefs and Andy Reid are back on the field for the first time since mandatory minicamp last...
‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
Vandals fill pool with motor oil, cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage to family’s home