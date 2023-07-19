Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has a crew en route to reports of an aircraft down in a field in Johnson County, Kansas, more specifically, Gardner-Edgerton off west 183rd Street.

The call came in just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A fire engine and ambulance arrived on the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act confirms the 68-year-old male pilot was transported to Overland Park Regional with minor back and facial injuries. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.