Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by minivan on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. Tuesday night, the East Patrol Division responded to a one-vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Westbound I-70 just west of 27th Street.

A white Honda Odyssey minivan entered the interstate from 27th Street and moved to the second lane of travel. As the Honda executed the lane change, the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The Honda’s right front struck the pedestrian and he was tossed into the windshield.

The driver of the Honda pulled over, called 911 and dragged the pedestrian from the roadway so he would not get hit again.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured, but the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

