Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by minivan on I-70

A pedestrian was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan while attempting to cross I-70. He was...
A pedestrian was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan while attempting to cross I-70. He was hospitalized with critical injuries.(WSAZ)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. Tuesday night, the East Patrol Division responded to a one-vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Westbound I-70 just west of 27th Street.

A white Honda Odyssey minivan entered the interstate from 27th Street and moved to the second lane of travel. As the Honda executed the lane change, the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The Honda’s right front struck the pedestrian and he was tossed into the windshield.

The driver of the Honda pulled over, called 911 and dragged the pedestrian from the roadway so he would not get hit again.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured, but the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
street sign
Missouri woman killed after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy she was riding in

Latest News

Christopher Roe, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and...
Raytown man charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Three children are injured after a Toyota Camry struck the motorcycle they were riding on.
Two children, one teen injured after car hits family on motorcycle
File: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Small plane crash in Johnson County