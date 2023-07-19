NKCPD honoring Officer Vasquez’s life on one-year anniversary of dying in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The North Kansas City Police Department and North Kansas City mayor are honoring the life and legacy of Officer Daniel Vasquez Wednesday, one year after his untimely and unfortunate death. Vasquez was just 32 years old.

Mayor Bryant DeLong announced Tuesday night that a section of Highway 210 from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway will be dedicated as “Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway.”

There are other things happening around North KC to also never forget his legacy and never forget the first line-of-duty death in the department’s history. The department has a lighting display memorial outside along with a police vehicle. The wall is lit up with #DanielStrong and will be up from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

Vasquez’s impact was felt during his funeral service and at a candlelight vigil last year as community members placed flowers for days on a squad car memorial outside NKCPD.

Police Chief Kevin Freeman said, “It’ll be up for the 24 hours of the day [Wednesday} through midnight [Thursday]. You’ve got to be up really late or up early to see it because when the sunshine is shining, you can’t see it very well but again, thank you everybody who has been there for us during this past year.”

Vasquez pulled over a driver near 21st and Clay for expired tags one year ago when investigators say the man driving the car, Joshua Rocha, shot and killed him then drove away.

A manhunt ensued during the day until Rocha turned himself in at the Clay County Courthouse Annex that same day.

Rocha will appear before a jury trial in September 2025. A grand jury indicted him with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in August last year and he is being held on a $2 million bond. The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty for Rocha citing several aggravating factors involving the circumstances surrounding this.

“We certainly want the prosecutors to handle the case right, effectively, and hopefully we don’t have to have a second trial so we want them to do it right,” said Freeman at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson said, secondly, the offense was committed against a peace officer while that officer was performing his official duties. And third, that the act was committed to avoid, interfere with, or prevent the lawful arrest or confinement of himself or another in this case.

Tomorrow marks 1 year since the senseless death of NKCPD Officer Daniel Vasquez. To honor the legacy of Officer Vasquez, Highway 210 from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway will be dedicated as the "Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway." pic.twitter.com/aaMV2nPSKd — Bryant DeLong (@bryantd23) July 18, 2023

READ MORE:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.