Man charged with murder following June 19 shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened one month ago following a struggle over a handgun.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Mekhi D. Curry has been charged with second-degree murder and stealing. Booking records indicate he is 18 years old.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the scene of a shooting at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, June 19. KCTV5′s previous coverage indicates it may have happened in the 1900 block of Mersington Court.

Court documents state that officers found two gunshot victims the front yard of a residence when they arrived. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and later identified as Marquis Kindred.

Prior to the shooting, the Kindred and Curry had “scuffled” over a gun.

Video from doorbell cameras in the area showed Curry and one of the victims fighting. A vehicle door then opened and someone got out of it. At that point, a gunshot is heard.

Curry and the person who got out of the vehicle then got into a silver sedan and fled.

Curry was subsequently arrested on July 16 regarding an unrelated incident. The nature of that incident is not specified in court documents.

