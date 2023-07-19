Aging & Style
Law enforcement announces arrest in hoax threat to Claycomo Ford plant

Clay County sheriff Will Akin announced an arrest was made in connection with a threat made on...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has taken a suspect into custody after a false threat was made to the Ford plant in Claycomo.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that criminal charges are pending, but a person was arrested.

At about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Ford’s Safety and Risk Management Team received a call from a man who claimed to be armed and barricaded in a bathroom within the paint area on the second floor, the sheriff’s office stated. The security team took that call; it was not made to 911.

That man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun.

While he claimed to be a disgruntled employee, the first name he claimed was his did not match anyone who works in that department. He did, however, have the name of a supervisor who worked there, officials stated.

