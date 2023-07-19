KC Crime Stoppers: James Young

Aging & Style
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - James Young, 43, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation and another Jackson County, Missouri warrant for second degree burglary.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Young’s last known address was near 26th and Cypress in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

Young is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on his arms, left leg and left shoulder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

