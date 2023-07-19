Aging & Style
Gift your kids exclusive access to KU Athletics with the Junior Jayhawk program

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KU is coming off a football bowl game appearance, a WNIT Championship and success across the board from their athletic programs. That makes right now the perfect time to get your kids exclusive access to KU Athletics by joining the Junior Jayhawks program. Watch this to learn more about the free admission to sporting events they’ll get by signing up—plus, don’t miss a sneak peek at some of the exclusive events your kids will also have access to throughout the year. Sponsored by KU Athletics.

