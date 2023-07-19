Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain chances continue Wednesday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few showers will continue to drift southeast across the area this afternoon. Mainly dry weather is expected after sunset into the overnight hours. We are not completely done with the rain just yet. As we head through Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and a few pop-up storms will pass in and out of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Severe weather is not expected at this time. However, any storm that forms will bring the threat of gusty wind, lightning and heavy rain. Our weather should quiet down by Thursday. Then, a dry cold front will swing through Friday. That will lower humidity levels and keep temperatures just a few degrees shy of the normal for this time of year. Enjoy this relatively cooler air before heat builds in next week!

