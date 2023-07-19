FORECAST: It’s a Storm Track Five Weather Alert Wednesday as we track isolated thunderstorms, that may produce severe weather activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We still hold onto several upper-level, low-pressure systems around the south, central plains, along with a cold front that stretches out from Canada into Nebraska. With these areas of low pressure associated with the region, moisture continues to flow in from the south and portions of the west. This will allow for a chance for storm activity to build, but it will be slow going today. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be more common for the day side as temperatures rise into the upper 80s, but with the increase of moisture content to the atmosphere, feel like the temperature is may range between 94 and 100°. As we move towards the early evening between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., scattered showers will begin to develop. The chances for stronger storm activity tends to be closer to the overnight and early morning of our Thursday. Isolated in nature, we still need to be alerted to the potential of a few pop-up severe storms from the metro to the south.

Today's Rain Threat (KCTV 5)

Once we move into the mid morning of Thursday, chances for wet weather diminish and partly sunny skies take over. Temperatures remain into the upper 80s that are expected to cool off with a pool of cooler air coming out of the north by Friday. Unfortunately below average temperatures do not last and by the end of the weekend Sunday, afternoon temperatures are back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we move off the weekend, isolated chances for rain, and a few thunderstorms are possible and looking to peak around Tuesday. As this occurs, a surge of warm air develops from central Mexico, which will increase temperatures to the lower and middle 90s next week. Wednesday is expected to peak between 95 and 97° with feel like temperatures well into the lower triple digits.

