Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire happened on Rile Street off I-55 in South Memphis around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.

The name of the firefighter who died has not been released. The other three remain hospitalized.

Memphis Fire Department public information officer Qwamesha Ward said the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

