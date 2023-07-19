Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bridal trends making a statement this year

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The latest trends in wedding dresses embrace timeless classics while spotlighting individuality through new looks allowing your unique style to shine through. Since trends in the bridal world are ever changing, Jillian stops by True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal in the Crossroads District to give you a peek at what you’re going to see walking down the aisle this year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
One dead, two stabbed in officer-involved shooting in KCK
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job

Latest News

The latest trends in wedding dresses embrace timeless classics while spotlighting individuality...
Bridal trends making a statement this year
Retro gaming is all the rage so Jillian spent the afternoon at NFM to learn more about how you...
Bring back a retro feel to your home
Retro gaming is all the rage so Jillian spent the afternoon at NFM to learn more about how you...
Bring back a retro feel to your home
We all know it when we see it, or at least we think we do—but shame is a complex emotion and...
Wellness Wednesday: How to silence the shame in your life