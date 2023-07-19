Aging & Style
Authorities ‘investigating possible threat’ at Ford plant

Kansas City Assembly Plant.
Kansas City Assembly Plant.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are “investigating a possible threat” and the Ford plant in Claycomo.

It would appear to be the plant located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway. The highway had been shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

Sarah Boyd, the public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with media near the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

She said that at about 5:20 p.m., Ford’s Safety and Risk Management Team received a call from a man who claimed to be armed and barricaded in a bathroom within the paint area on the second floor. The security team took that call; it was not made to 911.

That man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun.

While he claimed to be a disgruntled employee, the first name he claimed was his did not match anyone who works in that department. He did, however, have the name of a supervisor who worked there.

The sheriff’s office has not been able to establish contact with the man since that initial call.

They checked the phone number, Boyd said, and it may be a spoofed number. A spoofed number is when one phone number shows up as someone else’s.

Boyd said that, while it’s possible this a swatting incident, they are treating the threat as if it is real until they can prove otherwise.

The Special Tactics and Response Team has entered the building and is searching for the man.

Boyd said they will probably call other agencies to assist, due to the size of the building and wanting to get it cleared in a timely fashion.

Production has been shut down at the plant for the night and the building has been evacuated.

