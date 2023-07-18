‘We are in a mental health crisis’: Clinic for adolescents launches at Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Depression and anxiety are among the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in teenagers and have significantly increased since the pandemic.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital say our adolescents are in a mental health crisis and it’s time to do something about it.

With that in mind, their team launched a new mental health clinic. It’s the first of its kind right here in our region and even nationwide.

“The demand for this program was loud and clear both within the hospital and within the community. We’ve been seeing increasing rates of kids coming to the emergency room in mental health crisis,” Dr. Ram Chettiar, child and adolescent psychiatrist said. “The community is not able to find the care it needs and we’re seeing we just don’t have the capacity to treat these kids.”

The day clinic is a 9-12 month treatment program, offering medium term care using cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and mindfulness approaches to help stabilize and strengthen their coping skills.

Experts from psychology, psychiatry, social work and nursing will provide collaborative care through group therapy, individual therapy and medication management for patients ages 12 to 17.

Patients will be treated for up to 12 months and then transition to community resources for ongoing support.

This is one of the first of 14 mental health projects Children’s Mercy will launch over the next five years as a part of the Illuminate initiative.

