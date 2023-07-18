Two suffer ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ after stabbing, officer shooting in KCK
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police reported two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting and stabbing.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated officers learned of a stabbing in the Argentine neighborhood. When they arrived in the area of 37th Street and Strong Avenue, an officer engaged in gunfire.
Police said a shooting suspect was wounded and, along with the stabbing victim, were taken to the hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
