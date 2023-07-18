Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

The City of Mission voted to approve terminating the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement on...
City terminates redevelopment agreement for Mission Gateway project
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
How the new RSV antibody helps infants