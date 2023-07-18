Aging & Style
Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, Beauty and the Beast hits a local stage!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Leawood Stage Company is premiering Beauty and the Beast for audiences across KC now through Sunday! Grab your family and friends and head over to the Rose Theater at Rockhurst High School to enjoy the show! No tickets are needed for this event. It runs through Sunday. Actors Colin and David sit down with Jillian to preview this amazing show!

