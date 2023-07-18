Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season

Patrick Mahomes Netflix debut off to hot start
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Netflix series “Quarterback” that outlines the ups and downs of three different NFL quarterbacks, including Kansas City’s own, has reached the top of the charts.

Per Netflix, the series had 3,300,000 views and 21,400,000 hours watched within the week of July 10-16.

Tuesday, Netflix announced the hot new release has claimed the No. 1 spot in the United States since its release on July 12.

The show’s executive producer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning revealed “Quarterback” was renewed for a second season on the Pat McAfee Show.

Manning added that he would “love to document three different types of quarterbacks again at three different points of their careers.”

READ MORE: Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday

Latest News

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award...
Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs...
Unequal footing? Eagles tight end says better turf would’ve changed Super Bowl result
First-round draft pick Kobe Brown, selected 30th overall by Los Angeles Clippers, speaks at a...
Kobe Brown shows star power for LA Clippers in Summer League with 35-point performance