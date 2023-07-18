Port KC, Kansas City Current plan $800m development on 10 acres near Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Berkley Riverfront area of Kansas City continues to grow.

Port KC revealed on Monday that, along with the Kansas City Current, it has agreed to develop 10 acres of land into office, retail and residential space.

The $800 million development will be developed in phases over the course of 10 years, according to a release.

“A vision to see this once-forgotten and scarred piece of land turn into a vibrant blend of commerce, work, and recreation inviting to all. Now that dream, which has been years in the making, is coming to fruition,” Port KC CEO Jon Stephens said. “We have been very deliberate in our process to design and build this gem in the middle of Kansas City and we appreciate the partners who share our excitement about Berkley Riverfront’s future.”

The Riverfront expansion will also have a beer garden added to the park, and construction kicks off in the fall. KC Streetcar is scheduled to be operating by 2025 with a stop near the Origin Hotel, and a proposal for Parcel 9 is being considered, which would include more parking across from KC Current Stadium.

