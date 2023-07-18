Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Port KC, Kansas City Current plan $800m development on 10 acres near Berkley Riverfront

An apartment building is set for construction at E. Riverfront Drive on Berkley Parkway, right...
An apartment building is set for construction at E. Riverfront Drive on Berkley Parkway, right next to Bar K and east of the Heart of America Bridge.(Lux Living LLC and Hoefer Welker)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Berkley Riverfront area of Kansas City continues to grow.

Port KC revealed on Monday that, along with the Kansas City Current, it has agreed to develop 10 acres of land into office, retail and residential space.

The $800 million development will be developed in phases over the course of 10 years, according to a release.

“A vision to see this once-forgotten and scarred piece of land turn into a vibrant blend of commerce, work, and recreation inviting to all. Now that dream, which has been years in the making, is coming to fruition,” Port KC CEO Jon Stephens said. “We have been very deliberate in our process to design and build this gem in the middle of Kansas City and we appreciate the partners who share our excitement about Berkley Riverfront’s future.”

Port KC announced a $800 million development partnership with the Kansas City Current for the...
Port KC announced a $800 million development partnership with the Kansas City Current for the Berkley Riverfront(Port KC)

The Riverfront expansion will also have a beer garden added to the park, and construction kicks off in the fall. KC Streetcar is scheduled to be operating by 2025 with a stop near the Origin Hotel, and a proposal for Parcel 9 is being considered, which would include more parking across from KC Current Stadium.

ALSO READ: Port KC receives $2M grant to begin eliminating out-of-date rail crossings at Berkley Riverfront

For more Port KC stories, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

FILE — Since 2017, Missouri has been an “open carry” state, meaning you don’t have to have a...
Opposing petitions filed to ask voters whether Missouri should allow local gun restrictions
Independence is trying to join the class action lawsuit filed against Jackson County regarding...
Independence City Council votes to join property tax assessment lawsuit
KCPD: 2 dead in separate Monday night shootings
KCPD: 2 dead in separate Monday night shootings
KCPD: 2 dead in separate Monday night shootings