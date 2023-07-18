Organizations call on city to help clear 29th & Spruce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Organizations are coming together to keep communities clean, especially at E. 29th Street and Spruce Avenue, but are also asking for the city’s help in clearing the clutter.

KCOG (Keeping Communities On Guard), Creative Innovative, and Lean On Me Ministries are making their way up and down streets across the city with pickers, trash cans and dumpsters. Despite a brief delay due to the rain, they were hard at work Tuesday morning and afternoon.

“You can’t even see the houses behind you,” said Ricardo Wade, Vice President of Lean On Me. “You can’t even see them because it needs to be cut away, and it’s just dangerous for kids in this area, too.”

KCOG President William Woodruff was there alongside a few of his members, working to make a difference.

“We have a strong work ethic,” he said. “We just work together to get the job done.”

KCOG member Eric Banks has had struggles in his personal life that led him to Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop him from working hard and being appreciative of his opportunity.

“I feel good about what I’m doing,” he said. “A guy asked me the other day, he said, ‘OG, do you find anything when you’re picking up trash?’ I said, ‘I find peace.’”

The workers near E. 29th Street, Spruce Avenue and Kensington Avenue were picking up a variety of things. There was common trash like cans and bottles, but there was also a mattress and even a flat-screen TV. It can be more extreme than that at times, however, as people consistently illegally dump things in the grassy area there.

Jeralene Hatcher, Creative Innovative’s Executive Administrator, said, “Refrigerators, stoves, dishwashing units, air conditioning units, pipes. Just a little bit of everything.”

They are also, of course, keeping the area clean for the people living near there and trying to better their lives.

“If you see a clean area, a clean place to live, that starts the positive thinking,” said Woodruff.

Organizers are calling on the city to do something to help them out. They enjoy the work while being together as a group, but they want people dumping in those areas to face some sort of consequence. They suggest installing more lights, adding cameras in the area, and patrolling to enforce the rules.

They want to spread the message around the city that spreading trash in that area is not the right thing to do anymore.

“Those that have been using this area to dump a lot, they tell others: ‘Well, you know, you can go and dump it off at this area. Nobody checks, nobody is going to care.’ But, that’s not true,” said Hatcher. “The people that live over here, they care and it means everything to them that their community isn’t just trash.”

