Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri, Kansas stars named to East-West Shrine Bowl top 1000

East-West Shrine Bowl Top 1000 watch list released
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every year about 1000 East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game eligible players are given a shot to play at the professional level. Also taking place annually, the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game serves in the NFL Draft scouting process with the 2024 1000 eligible players announced earlier this week.

10 players out of Kansas and Kansas State are represented on the list, along with 14 out of Missouri and one out of Southeastern Missouri State.

The 10 for the Jayhawks include quarterback Jalon Daniels along with Craig Young, Dominick Puni, Kenny Logan Jr., Lawrence Arnold, Logan Brown, Luke Grimm, Mason Fairchild, Mike Novitsky and Ra’Mello Dotson.

Daniels adds this to being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the month and being named the top returning quarterback by 247Sports.

READ MORE: Daniels shows off fashion flare with highlight-displaying chain at Big 12 Media Day

Wildcats representing include quarterback Will Howard along with Treshaun Ward, Randen Plattner, Phillip Brooks, Khalid Duke, Kaitori Leveston, Daniel Green, Cooper Beebe, Christian Duffie and Ben Sinnott.

The Kansas State Wildcats picked second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll coming off a Big 12 Championship.

The announcement comes in the midst of Southeastern Conference media days in Nashville for the Tigers. The black and gold will be represented by quarterback Brady Cook, Lawrence Johnson, Xavier Delgado, Ty’Ron Hopper, Theo Wease, Marcellus Johnson, Kris Abrams-Draine, Joseph Charleston, Jaylon Carlies, Javon Foster, Harrison Mevis, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Darius Robinson, Cody Schrader and Chad Bailey.

READ MORE: Missouri to host Oklahoma, Arkansas in 2024 as SEC football opponents unveiled

Also on the list is Southeastern Missouri State running back Geno Hess.

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place February 1, 2024 at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and will be televised on NFL Network that night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
McLain's Bakery was still without power on Monday three days after severe weather tore through...
Beloved KC bakery remains shut down following Friday storms
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award...
Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs...
Unequal footing? Eagles tight end says better turf would’ve changed Super Bowl result