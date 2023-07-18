Missouri, Kansas stars named to East-West Shrine Bowl top 1000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every year about 1000 East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game eligible players are given a shot to play at the professional level. Also taking place annually, the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game serves in the NFL Draft scouting process with the 2024 1000 eligible players announced earlier this week.

10 players out of Kansas and Kansas State are represented on the list, along with 14 out of Missouri and one out of Southeastern Missouri State.

The list features the best all-star game and #NFLDraft eligible players in college football.#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/C7ZnNLNO3L — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 18, 2023

The 10 for the Jayhawks include quarterback Jalon Daniels along with Craig Young, Dominick Puni, Kenny Logan Jr., Lawrence Arnold, Logan Brown, Luke Grimm, Mason Fairchild, Mike Novitsky and Ra’Mello Dotson.

Daniels adds this to being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the month and being named the top returning quarterback by 247Sports.

Wildcats representing include quarterback Will Howard along with Treshaun Ward, Randen Plattner, Phillip Brooks, Khalid Duke, Kaitori Leveston, Daniel Green, Cooper Beebe, Christian Duffie and Ben Sinnott.

The Kansas State Wildcats picked second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll coming off a Big 12 Championship.

The announcement comes in the midst of Southeastern Conference media days in Nashville for the Tigers. The black and gold will be represented by quarterback Brady Cook, Lawrence Johnson, Xavier Delgado, Ty’Ron Hopper, Theo Wease, Marcellus Johnson, Kris Abrams-Draine, Joseph Charleston, Jaylon Carlies, Javon Foster, Harrison Mevis, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Darius Robinson, Cody Schrader and Chad Bailey.

Also on the list is Southeastern Missouri State running back Geno Hess.

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place February 1, 2024 at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and will be televised on NFL Network that night.

