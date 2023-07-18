KCU medical students attend their first “White Coating Ceremony”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During a time when there is an expectation of physician shortages in the coming years, the incoming class of medical students attend their first “White Coating Ceremony”.

The “White Coating Ceremony” is a rite of passage as undergraduate students transition into four more years of learning.

On Monday, July 17, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, student-doctors walked the stage to receive their first ceremonial white coats. It is a symbolic gift and the start of a long journey.

Students from all over the country, such as Queens, New York, Fort Worth, Texas, and Duluth, Minnesota, attended Monday night’s ceremony. Even Jason Capper, from Melbourne, Australia attended and received his white coat.

“I couldn’t have chosen a better place and glad KCU chose me. I feel right at home here in Kansas City. It feels like a little pocket of Melbourne.” Jason Capper said.

Kansas City University is the sixth largest medical school in the country. After four years at Kansas City University, these students will go onto their residency for another three to seven years.

“Getting into medical school, is a huge, exciting opportunity for them and some of them have been working for years and years to get in, but it’s also an opportunity for them to affirm their commitment and the responsibility they’re about to take on as future doctors.” Dr. Benjamin Grin, Kansas City University assistant professor and keynote speaker.

I’m at home, I love the city, so much to do and I feel so welcomed by the staff and everyone on campus. It’s just amazing.

Hats off or should we say, “Coats on”, to the class of 2027. Congratulations from KCTV5 News.

