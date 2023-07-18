Aging & Style
KCPD to pay $500K to man who accused officers of excessive force, KCLEAP says

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department will pay half a million dollars to a man who accused officers of excessive force.

The Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project said they are representing Mack Nelson in the matter.

Nelson accused officers of throwing him to the ground, causing injuries to his face.

The report that was filed by officers said he fell. However, their body cameras were not on at the time.

KCTV5 News reached out to the KCPD for a statement. We were sent the following: “We are not able to make a comment on any details of that case, because there is an ongoing review of the incident by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. At this time it is considered an ongoing investigation.”

KCLEAP statement on Mack Nelson's $500k settlement with KCPD. LEAP has been working closely with Mack since the assault took place. #kcleap #policeaccountablity

Posted by Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project on Monday, July 17, 2023

