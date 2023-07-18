KCPD looking for missing man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man who left for Topeka on Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The police say Wesley Staley left the area of 66th and Locust Street at 8:30 a.m.

At the time, he was in a red 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

The KCPD said he was last known to be on his way to Topeka and that he did plan to return home.

The police said he’ll need “medical care” when he’s located.

He is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and who weighs 220 pounds.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

