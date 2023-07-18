KCPD: 2 dead in separate Monday night shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two more homicides late Monday leave Kansas City Police investigating the 110th and 111th in the city in 2023.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the 10300 block of East 42nd Street on a reported shooting.

There they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Just about thirty minutes later, at 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting inside a home on the 3400 block of East 54th Street.

Police found a woman suffering from a suspected gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead inside the home.

A man police are calling a person of interest in her shooting was taken into custody in the immediate area a short time later.

